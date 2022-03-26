Salman Khan takes a dip in pond, treats fans with pictures

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has treated his fans to super cool pictures on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Wanted' actor shared photos of himself, in which he can be seen chilling in a pond, wearing a beige hat.

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Ek number bhai," a fan wrote.

"Bollywood King," another added.

"Love you bhaii," third one chimed in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut 'Godfather', which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

