Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati to not contest Rajya Sabha elections?

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who entered the fray with the intention of contesting as an independent from the sixth Rajya Sabha seat, is now likely to withdraw from the fray. As neither the BJP nor the Mahavikas Aghadi has given him support. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati could not get the approval of 10 MLAs required for filing nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections. If this is the case at the time of filing the application, then it is doubtful how much support Sambhaji Raje will get in the actual election. That is why there is talk that Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has decided to withdraw from the Rajya Sabha elections. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati will hold a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. Only then is Sambhaji Raje likely to make an announcement in this regard.

Earlier, Sambhaji Raje had posted a post on Facebook. In this, Sambhaji Raje has indirectly expressed his displeasure over the role of Shiv Sena.

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. According to current strength, BJP can easily win two seats while Shiv Sena and NCP can easily win one seat each. Even then, the sixth seat was vacant. Neither the BJP nor the Mahavikasaghadi has enough strength to win this seat unilaterally. Therefore, this sixth place was claimed by Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. Sambhaji Raje had appealed to all party MLAs to cooperate with for getting elected to this seat.

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati had also met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for this. However, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati was determined to fight independently. Therefore, Shiv Sena had decided to field Kolhapur leader Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat. Therefore, the possibility of Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati getting the support of Mahavikas Aghadi in Rajya Sabha elections has decreased.