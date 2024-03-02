Samruddhi Mahamarg: Pothole on Lohegaon Bridge Raises Questions About Quality of Work

The much-debated operational deficiencies of the Samruddhi Highway have once again taken center stage as a dangerous pothole emerges on the Lohegaon bridge. This incident has sparked renewed scrutiny into the functionality of the highway, which has been embroiled in controversy since its inauguration. The collapse of a section of the highway, constructed at a substantial cost, has intensified concerns regarding the quality of workmanship. Investigations reveal that the pothole has manifested on the Lohegaon bridge in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka, further highlighting the pressing issues surrounding the infrastructure project.

A significant pothole has been discovered on the bridge of the Samruddhi Highway, situated in close proximity to the crematorium in Lohgaon. The concrete structure has sustained substantial damage, although, thankfully, no accidents have been reported at the location thus far. Spanning approximately one kilometer, the bridge is of considerable length. Reports indicate that around 11 pm on Thursday, local farmers observed concrete fragments falling from the bridge. Despite the alarming development, traffic on the highway remained dense. Notably, it has been two years since the inauguration of the Prosperity Highway.

Within a span of just two years, the condition of the highway deteriorated significantly due to substandard construction work. Notably, the presence of a broken iron rod within the pothole suggests structural weaknesses. Additionally, incidents of theft have been reported, with wires from the highway fence and iron angles stolen by unidentified individuals. Furthermore, the LED lights along the road have malfunctioned, plunging the highway into darkness during nighttime.

Concerns about safety were heightened when concrete was observed falling from the bridge at night, potentially posing a severe hazard to passing vehicles. Baban Andhale, a local farmer from Lohegaon, expressed alarm over the situation, highlighting the possibility of a major accident if a vehicle were to fall into the pothole. However, hope for resolution emerged as an unidentified truck equipped with a jack seemingly contributed to the collapse of the pit. Amit Kumar, an engineer from NCC Company, assured that repairs would be undertaken within the next two to three days to address the issues plaguing the highway.