Sana Khan murder case: Rabu Yadav's interrogation unveils key details

The murder case of BJP functionary Sana Khan has the political circle of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Officials from Mankapur police station have summoned Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma from Tendukheda in Madhya Pradesh for questioning regarding the case. While Sharma was initially scheduled to appear for questioning on Wednesday, Sharma was notified in the morning that he couldn't make it. Consequently, he is now set to appear for questioning on Thursday, as per sources.

A case of blackmail and extortion has been filed against Amit, also known as Pappu Sahu, the main suspect in the Sana Khan murder case, along with his accomplices. Additionally, Amit Sahu, a notorious criminal from Jabalpur, and his associates Dharmendra Yadav and Dharmendra's father Rabbu Yadav, involved in the sand mafia, were apprehended. Kamlesh Patel, Dharmendra's associate, was responsible for destroying Sana's mobile phone, in collaboration with Rabbu.

The 35-year-old victim experienced both physical and mental torment with the involvement of his partners in Jabalpur and Nagpur. He resorted to threats, forcing her to share explicit content with various acquaintances. He coerced her into producing inappropriate videos and images with them in those instances. Using this incriminating material, Amit Sahu extracted money from several individuals in Nagpur by leveraging the fear of damaging their reputation.

The police are currently questioning the suspects involved in these cases. As per sources, Rabbu's interrogation has unveiled connections of the accused in both Jabalpur and Nagpur. Several sand mafias were associated with this group, and MLA Sanjay Sharma is known to be engaged in the sand business. Consequently, they have been summoned for further questioning.

The police have discovered connections in Nagpur involving the accused Amit Sahu and his accomplices in the case. The names of seven to eight individuals have emerged. Nonetheless, the pressing question remains, when will they undergo a comprehensive investigation?

In the meantime, the murder of Sana Khan and the sextortion racket stand as cases of organised crime. Amit Sahu's gang included several criminals. In this scenario, there's a possibility of taking action against the suspects associated with this gang under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). Nevertheless, the main focus remains on gathering more concrete evidence.