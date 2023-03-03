Sandeep Deshpande attack: MNS leader Amey Khopkar alleges Aaditya Thackeray, Raut behind attack

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked by three people wearing masks in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning while he was on his morning walk. The party alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a hand in the attack and demanded immediate action.

"Everyone knows who is behind the attack on me but I am not scared of anyone. I will keep speaking," Deshpande, who was discharged from Hinduja Hospital after receiving treatment, said. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, wife Sharmila and son Amit met Deshpande at the hospital.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar alleged that Shiv Sena workers were behind the attack and demanded the police take Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut into custody. "Deshpande has been exposing the corruption and scams taking place in the BMC and hence he was attacked. The police should take Aaditya and Raut into custody and inquire with them to know the truth," Khopkar said.