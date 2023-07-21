Sangli: Islampur police foil Pune youth's kidnapping plot; eight arrested

Islampur police successfully thwarted a kidnapping plot targeting a youth from Pune and apprehended nine individuals. They managed to recover three cars, one of which was unnumbered. The victim, Babaso Kumbhar, fell prey to the deception of a promised job and was abducted by a group of eight people from the Shirgaon Parandwadi area on Thursday.

A formal complaint was filed at the Pimpri Chinchwad police station. The Pune police, using CCTV footage, traced the route taken by the kidnappers' car towards Kolhapur, prompting them to alert the Islampur police. On Thursday night, a police team was stationed at Peth Naka, and during their operation, they uncovered the kidnapping plot when they intercepted a car without a number plate and questioned its occupants. The police seized three cars with a total value of Rs 2.6 lakh, including an unnumbered car.