Sanjay Nirupam Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Constituency Shift From Amethi To Raebareli Says, This Will Harm Congress

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam took a sly dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of his nomination filing for Lok Sabha Polls from Raebareli. Nirupam's assertion that Gandhi's shift from Amethi to Raebareli stems from a fear of losing indicates a deep-seated concern within the Congress ranks. The perception that the party's morale may be affected by this decision reflects broader anxieties about its electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The way Rahul Gandhi has run away from Amethi is due to fear of losing. This will harm the morale of the Congress workers....It looks like Rahul ji has levied 'Virasat kar'(inheritance tax) and kept only Raebareli with him. The way Congress has got scared of BJP's works in Amethi will affect not only UP but polling in all phases and Congress' morale will break."

Ending days of suspense, the Congress today finally announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, the seat held earlier by his mother Sonia Gandhi. The Amethi Lok Sabha seat will be contest by Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist.Rahul Gandhi's decision to shift to Raebareli seat has averted a keen contest in Amethi where Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani is seeking a second term. In Raebareli, he will be facing Dinesh Pratap a BJP candidate.