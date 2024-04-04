Sanjay Nirupam Says Congress Disintegrated Structurally, Reveals Existence of Five Power Centers Within the Party

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who was expelled from the party a day ago on Thursday, April 4, claimed that the Congress has 'disintegrated' structurally and there are five power centers within the party.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the former MP from Mumbai North attacked the Congress and said, "Congress is a party that has disintegrated structurally. Earlier, there used to be one power center in the Congress, however, there are five power centers in the party. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, party president (Mallikarjun Kharge) and KC Venugopal - all have their own separate power centers and these lobbies keep exerting their power against each other."

Sanjay Nirupam Attack Congress:

There are 5 lobbies in Congress and there is conflict among them. Nirupam said that the five lobbies of party are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal. Nirupam said that the Congress is not committed to the issues. He said there are people in the party who have no connection with the land, and more than half the people have been scrapped.

He further stated that his patience has ended now. “There is huge frustration amid party cadres. On the ideological front as well, Congress calls itself secular. Mahatma Gandhi believed in sarva dharma samabhav. All ideologies have a time limit. Nehruvian secularism which denies religion, has ended. The unfortunate thing is, that Congress isn’t willing to accept it,” he added.

Nirupam, a former MP, shared a screenshot of his resignation mail to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on X and wrote, “Looks like immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see such promptness. Just sharing this information.”