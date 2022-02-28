Sanjay Pandey appointed as Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale has been transferred. Therefore, senior police officer Sanjay Pandey has been appointed as Mumbai Police Commissioner in his place. Sanjay Pandey had earlier held the post of Maharashtra Police Chief. Now Sanjay Pandey has been given the responsibility of Mumbai Police Force. The Mumbai Police Force will now be headed by Sanjay Pandey. Earlier, Sanjay Pandey was the Director General of Police in Maharashtra. He was replaced by Rajneesh Sheth. Therefore, Sanjay Pandey has been given another responsibility. The state government has appointed him as Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Who is Sanjay Pandey?

Sanjay Pandey, a senior IPS officer, was upset with the state government over the recent transfer. Sanjay Pandey is a 1986 batch IPS officer. After Sanjay Pandey's displeasure, he was appointed as the Director General of Maharashtra Police.