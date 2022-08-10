Sanjay Rathod: Police has given me clean chit in Pooja Chavan suicide case

State minister Sanjay Rathod clarified that the police have given me a clean chit in the case of suicide of a young woman and I am innocent. BJP leader Chitra Wagh accused Sanjay Rathore and said that his inclusion in the cabinet was unfortunate. Then Sanjay Rathod gave this reaction.

Sanjay Rathod while talking to the media today said, "I have been acquitted by the police in the case in which I have been accused. Only after that I have been included in the new cabinet. I also have my family, I have been in politics for many years. In this case, Chitra Wagh is responsible for everything. Don't know. So if any accusations are made against me from now on, I will answer through legal means."

Sanjay Rathod also said that I took oath as a minister only after Devendra Fadnavis said.