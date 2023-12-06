Sanjay Raut alleges rampant corruption in Maharashtra health department

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the Maharashtra government's health department of widespread corruption. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut alleged that money was being extracted from private hospitals in exchange for their inclusion in the state government's health insurance scheme, among other issues.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, who belongs to the rival Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said he will respond to every allegation. There is limitless corruption in the state health department and officers have been appointed to collect (bribe) money, Raut told reporters in Delhi.

Private hospitals are charged Rs 1 lakh per bed for including them in the panel of hospitals under the state government’s Mahatma Jyotirao Phule health insurance scheme, the Rajya Sabha member alleged in the letter to Shinde. At least 12 junior-level doctors have been illegally appointed as civil surgeons and the civil surgeons in Washim and Buldhana districts were not from the required cadre, he said.

Fourteen candidates have been selected for the posts of deputy director through the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission but money is being demanded for giving them postings, Raut’s letter said.