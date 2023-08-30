Sanjay Raut claims fear Godhra train fire-like incident may take place at time of Ram temple inauguration

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that there was concern that a Godhra train fire-like incident could occur during the inauguration of the Ram temple ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters here, he also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's single-point agenda was to create religious tensions in the country before the general elections. Rajya Sabha member was speaking ahead of the opposition alliance INDIA's meeting here on August 31 and September 1.

We fear that just like the way Godhra happened, as it is said. similarly, during the Ram Mandir inauguration, trainloads of people will be brought (to Ayodhya) from different parts of the country. A Pulwama-type attack will take place on one of the trains to create communal tensions. This is a fear among people, Raut claimed.

It is said that if Pulwama can be orchestrated, it is said Godhra was orchestrated, then such brutal acts can be carried out before the elections. Many political parties have this fear, Raut claimed.

Godhra train fire incident of February 27, 2002, had triggered widespread riots in Gujarat. An attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar Highway on February 14, 2019, had claimed the lives of 40 security personnel.