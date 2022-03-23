Sanjay Raut compares Modi to Putin says, 'Putin sits in Delhi firing missiles at MVA everyday'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the actions of ED, CBI and Income Tax Department against Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. Now Raut has directly targeted PM Narendra Modi. Russia-Ukraine war stillcontinues. Its discussion is going on all over the world. People like us are experiencing war every day. A Putin (Modi) like figure is here who sits in Delhi. He is constantly firing missiles at us every day. These missiles are being fired through the ED. But still we will not bow down. While we are saying that we have escaped from it, the atmosphere of the country has changed, said Sanjay Raut.