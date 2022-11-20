Sanjay Raut demands removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over "old idol" remark on Shivaji

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday demanded the removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over an "old idol" remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while also seeking chief minister Eknath Shinde's resignation on the matter.Speaking to the media, Raut took on Shinde and questioned if he has the "self-respect" that the Shiv Sena leader claimed, Shinde had cited during the rebellion against the Shiv Sena.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced backlash over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The governor had earlier said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of ‘olden days’ and called Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’. While NCP youth leader and MLA said that it was surprising that despite his controversial statements Koshyari remains in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mumbai chief Preeti Sharma Menon said that the Governor should apologise and resign.