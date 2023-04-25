Sanjay Raut files complaint with CBI in 500 crore Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill case

Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut announced that he has filed an official complaint with the CBI headquarters regarding Rs 500 crore in money laundering at the Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill on Tuesday morning. "I have filed a formal complaint with the CBI headquarters regarding Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill's 500 crore money laundering," he added. I have approached the CBI because Mr Devendra Fadnavis has turned a blind eye to my allegation. Let's wait and see what occurs next! Sanjay Raut has been in the ears of the Shinde govt with his controversial claims and allegations against the opposition. Earlier, Raut claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

Talking to reporters in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for the court's order and expecting that justice will be done.The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against Thackeray's leadership."The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in February. In Pune, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who belongs to the Shinde-led Sena, termed Raut as a "fake astrologer".Kesarkar said the Supreme Court should at least be given time to give its verdict on a batch of pleas, including one seeking the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs. In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.



