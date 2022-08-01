Sanjay Raut kept cash for Ayodhya visit of Shiv Sainiks, claims brother Sunil Raut

Mumbai - The ED arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. On Sunday morning, 10 ED officials reached Raut's Maitri residence in Bhandup. CISF officers were also deployed for security at this time. ED officials were investigating Raut's house since 7 am. Later in the afternoon, Raut was detained and brought to the ED office. ED arrested Sanjay Raut at 12.40 midnight.

The search operation started at Sanjay Raut's house for almost 9 hours. At that time 11 in Rauta's house. 5 lakh was seized. Raut was arrested after 6 hours of interrogation after being detained. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested under the PMLA Act. ED officials are alleging that Sanjay Raut is not cooperating with the investigation. 11.5 lakh cash was found in Raut's house. ED had asked questions about it.

But Sanjay Raut's brother MLA Sunil Raut has claimed that this case is fake. ED has no evidence to link Sanjay Raut with the mail scam. The money that ED has found is for the Ayodhya tour of Shiv Sainiks. Eknath Shinde Ayodhya Tour was also written on that money. Sanjay Raut will be produced in a special court. ED officials will demand Raut's custody. ED raided Raut's house on Sunday. 11.5 lakh cash was seized from his house this time. After entering the ED office, Sanjay Raut said that the ED is trying to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra.

According to the information received, there are many FDs in the name of Sanjay Raut in the bank. Moreover, it is reported that he and his wife have plots and flats in Alibaug along with Mumbai. Sanjay Raut had declared his property and assets in an affidavit while filing his nomination form for Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Raut has mentioned in the affidavit that he had 1 lakh 55 thousand 772 rupees in cash. Raut had said that there is 1 crore 93 lakh 55 thousand 809 rupees in the bank account.

According to the affidavit, Sanjay Raut has deposits of Rs.3 crore 38 lakh 77 thousand 666 rupees. Earned 27 lakh 99 thousand 169 rupees in the years 2020-21. Sanjay Raut has three pieces of land in his name in Alibaug. While his wife has 0.73 acres of land in Palghar. This place has been purchased in 2014. Currently, the price of this place is Rs. 9 lakh. Sanjay Raut owns a house in Dadar. There is one house each in Bhandup and Aarey Milk Colony.