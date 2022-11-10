Sanjay Raut likely to meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray today

Day after he was granted bail and released from prison, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the meetings, Raut is likely to undergo a medical check up at a private hospital as he is not feeling well.

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) leader Sanjay Raut and his close aide Pravin Raut while holding their arrest "illegal".In a detailed 122-page order, special judge MG Deshpande said, "I hold that both accused are basically arrested illegally. Both of them are entitled to parity in view of disparity made by the ED in not arresting the main accused persons Rakesh and Sarang Wadhavans, their company HDIL, MHADA and government officials/staff responsible for misdeeds of Wadhawans at the relevant time in 2006-2018