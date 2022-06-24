Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar amid political crisis in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrived at YB Chavan Centre, Mumbai on Friday to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar following the political crisis in Maharashtra. After his meet he said, "Balasaheb himself reminds us that we will not give up, we will win, we are fully prepared, now you are in Mumbai" warned Sanjay Raut to the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena.



After discussing the current situation in the state with Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut appeared in an extremely aggressive manner while interacting with the media. Remembering Balasaheb, "we will not give up now. We will win, we will win the resolution of confidence in the assembly. These churches have taken a very wrong step. We tried very hard to explain. But now the time has passed," said Sanjay Raut.