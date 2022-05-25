Sanjay Raut meets Uddhav Thackeray; finals Sanjay Pawar for Rajya Sabha candidature

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati's chances of getting Shiv Sena's support for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat are now almost nil. Sanjay Raut met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. After that Sanjay Raut clarified that once again Sanjay Pawar will be the Shiv Sena's candidate for the sixth seat. Shiv Sena has enough votes to win both the Rajya Sabha seats. Sanjay Pawar and I will soon file an application for Rajya Sabha elections. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be present at that time, said Sanjay Raut.

Due to this statement of Sanjay Raut, the possibility of Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati getting candidature from Shiv Sena has almost come to an end. We were ready to nominate Sambhaji Raje from Shiv Sena. We had the required 42 votes for the sixth position. But how will we give this vote to an independent candidate, asked Sanjay Raut.