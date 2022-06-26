Sanjay Raut praises Narayan Rane, over political crisis

The politics of entire Maharashtra has been shaken by the mutiny of Eknath Shinde. Along with Shinde group, Shiv Sena has about 38 out of 54 MLAs. Therefore, the Shinde group is likely to withdraw its support to the Mahavikas Aghadi soon and if that happens, the Shinde group is also showing readiness to come to power with the BJP. But in the midst of all this turmoil, the existence of the Mahavikas Aghadi has been threatened and given the strong possibility of the government collapsing, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has challenged the rebels to resign and contest the elections again. Not only that, Sanjay Raut while talking to the media also said that we consider Narayan Rane, who always claims to be standing with Shiv Sena, for one thing.

"Rebel MLAs are misleading the people by saying 'True Shiv Sena' . Those who broke away from Shiv Sena cannot be Shiv Sena. People will decide whose role is right. Fight the elections, win yourself out of it. I believe in Narayan Rane for one thing. His group was small, but he resigned as MLA after leaving Shiv Sena and he contested the elections again, "he said.

"Rebel MLAs show readiness to face direct elections. The group of MLAs who came out along with Jyotiraditya Shinde won the elections and came to power. That is how you should see the threat. If there is courage, then 54 MLAs out of 54 should resign and show courage to contest elections from their constituency. My open challenge to all the rebels is " added Sanjay Raut.