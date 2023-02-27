Sanjay Raut says, action against Sisodia shows Centre trying to silence opposition

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that action against Sisodia shows Centre trying to silence opposition, We'll stand with him. Be it Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Centre misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to send opposition leaders to jail or forcing them to surrender.

Be it Sisodia, Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh and myself, Are there seers in BJP?, said Raut. The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said. Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12am for the second round of questioning, they said.

Before joining the probe, he went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he would "fully cooperate" with the CBI.