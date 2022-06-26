Sanjay Raut targets rebel MLAs over political crisis

Over the political crisis in Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has attacked reble MLAs he said, "Gulabrao Patil used to sit at a pan-tapri. Shiv sena made him a cabinet minister. Now he will go back to a pan tapri. Prakash Surve used to sell vegetables. Let’s send him back to selling vegetables."

"Also I don’t consider this a crisis. Let's take Shiv Sena forward with strength. From now on, we have to decide who to trust and whose palanquin to carry. Prakash Surve will not appear in the Assembly again. The bodies of 40 MLAs will be brought from Guwahati. They will be sent directly to the mortuary for postmortem" he further added.

However, the MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".