Sanjay Raut: 'We have a list of those who cheated on their words'

After the high voltage drama, the result of 6 Rajya Sabha seats was declared. Speaking on this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reacted and announced the names of those who did not vote for Mahavikas Aghadi. Our allies did not betray us. However, Sanjay Pawar got 33 first choice votes. This is also a victory for us. We have a list of people who cheated with their words. We did not get three votes of three MLAs of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. Karmalya MLA Sanjay Mama Shinde, Lohya MLA Shamsunder Shinde, Swabhimani MLA Devendra Bhuyar did not cast their votes, said Sanjay Raut.

Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won one seat each. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the election. Raut said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also upset over the defeat of Sanjay Pawar. S