Sanjay Raut will be taken into custody by ED at any moment

ED officials reached the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena early in the morning. Sanjay Raut and his wife are being investigated. Outside Raut's house, the police force has started increasing and Shiv Sena workers have also started gathering.

The ED had been summoning Raut for some time in the Patra Chawl case. Raut was avoiding the inquiry giving different reasons. Earlier on July 20, then on July 27, the ED issued the summons. But Raut had informed the ED that he could not attend as the Lok Sabha session was going on. Raut came to Mumbai on Saturday and ED attended Raut's house on Sunday morning itself.

ED appointed 10 officers and two employees to take action against Raut. Three teams of these officers have been formed. In the western suburbs, another has reached the office in central Mumbai. ED has called a large police force with them. An ED official told a Marathi news channel that Raut will be taken to the ED office.

The woman witness has filed a written complaint at the Vakola police station. In the complaint, the woman has alleged that he threatened her with rape and death. The ED has seized properties belonging to Praveen M Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, Mumbai, land in Palghar, Safale, Padgha, Varsha Raut's wife Sanjay Raut's flat in Dadar and plot in Kihim.