Sanjay Raut's serious allegations against Navneet Rana; possibility of inquiry by Financial Crimes Branch

The Rana couple, who are in jail over the Hanuman Chalisa case, are likely to face more difficulties. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has accused Navneet Rana of having links with 'D' gang. Raut tweeted on Tuesday night that Navneet Rana had a financial relationship with Yusuf Lakdawala, who has connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Therefore, Navneet Rana is now likely to be investigated by the Financial Crimes Branch.

Even today, Sanjay Raut tweeted that the Rana couple and D Gang have a relationship. Lakdawala was arrested by the ED in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. He died in prison. A large part of his black money is still in Navneet Rana's account.

Sanjay Raut has claimed that Navneet Rana took a loan of Rs 80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala. Raut also shared a photo about it on Twitter. Yusuf Lakdawala had died in jail a few days back. The same Lakdawala was arrested by the ED on charges of money laundering and links with Dawood Gang, tweeted Raut. After this, the Economic Crimes Branch is now likely to investigate the financial transaction between Navneet Rana and Yusuf Lakdawala.

Sanjay Raut's serious allegations against the Rana couple, who are in jail for treason, are likely to add to their woes. The government may now file a complaint seeking an inquiry into the transaction between Navneet Rana and Yusuf Lakdawala. The Financial Crimes Branch will then begin an investigation into the matter. Now it is important to see how Navneet Rana reacts to Raut's allegations.