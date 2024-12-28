Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Property Confiscation of Wanted Accused in Beed Sarpanch's Killing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the CID to initiate the process of confiscating the properties of the three absconding accused in the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district. The instructions come three weeks after the brutal killing, three of the seven accused remain at large .

The Home Department has also been tasked with verifying viral images showing individuals displaying firearms. If the images are found to be genuine, officials have been instructed to begin the process of cancelling their arms licenses and confiscating the weapons.

The murder of Deshmukh has sparked widespread outrage across Maharashtra. Thousands participated in a massive all-party rally in Beed on Thursday to demand the immediate arrest of the remaining accused.

Four suspects in the murder have been arrested, but the police have faced criticism for their failure to apprehend the remaining three. With over 1,200 people in Beed holding arms licenses, incidents of celebratory gunfire have reportedly increased, adding to public concern.

