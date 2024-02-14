Satara, Mhaswe Village Transforms into Fragrant Hub with Rose Cultivation and Processing

Red roses and love are synonymous, and the significance of roses has made them the focal point of agriculture in Mhaswe village, Satanya. This rose farming initiative, initially started by a single farmer, has now been embraced by over 150 farmers in the region. Apart from selling rose flowers, the village farmers have also delved into the production of gulkand, rose perfume, and syrup.

Mhaswe, with a population of three and a half thousand, used to cultivate traditional crops about a decade ago. However, in 2012, Sachin Shelar, a well-educated farmer, left his job to pursue experimental farming in the village.

He began by cultivating domestic and foreign roses on his three-acre land. While the foreign roses became a symbol of love and were sold in the city, the producers of Gulkand, Gulab Attar, and Gulab Syrup started visiting the village, recognizing the significance of indigenous roses. His rose farm remained vibrant throughout the year as he started supplying flowers to florists and the processing industry.

Realizing the potential beyond just selling flowers, the farmers ventured into the processing industry. After receiving necessary training, the processing system was established within the village itself, making the village self-sufficient.

In addition to rose cultivation, the village also produces gulkand, gulab attar, and gulab syrup. In just one year, the village has sold 25 tonnes of gulkand and an equivalent amount of rose syrup, with these products now being exported. The village has also started producing rose perfume and has expanded its production to include other ornamental flowers like nisigandh, gerbera, jasmine, and orchids. Despite hearing these statistics and details, the fragrance of Gulabkatha from Mhaswe village remains unforgettable.