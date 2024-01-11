Satara Police Arrest Man Found Carrying Gun in Public

Satara: Police in Satara arrested a young man on Tuesday evening for carrying a country-made pistol and a live cartridge while roaming suspiciously in the Mangalwar Tale area.

Yogesh Bhimrao Deokar (30, resident of More Colony, Mangalwar Peth, Satara) was apprehended by police around 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

According to police reports, Sachin Pawar, a constable from Shahupuri Police Station, spotted Deokar during a patrol and found his behavior suspicious. A subsequent search revealed a country-made pistol and a live cartridge in his possession. The estimated value of the gun is around 65,000 rupees.

Deokar has been taken into custody, and police are currently questioning him extensively. The motive behind his possession of the weapon remains unclear - whether he intended to sell it, use it against someone, or for any other purpose.

A case has been registered at Shahuwadi Police Station, and Sub-Inspector S. B. Sabale is leading the investigation.