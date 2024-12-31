Satara Shocker: 75-Year-Old Grandfather Killed by Grandchildren Over Property Feud in Phaltan

In a dispute over property division, two grandchildren attacked their grandfather, Sawata Saraswati Kale (75, Salpe, Tal. Phaltan), with an axe and a stone, resulting in his death on the spot. The Lonand police have apprehended the suspects.

According to police reports, the conflict involved Sawata Kale, his step-grandson Mithun Kajaya Kale, Datta Kajaya Kale, and Datta's father-in-law, Amit Lovera Shinde (35, Mod, Tal. Khatav). Datta Kale struck Sawata on the head with an axe while Mahesh Raja Kale (19, Salpe, Tal. Phaltan) threw a stone at him, leading to Sawata's immediate death.

Also Read: New Year Cyber Fraud: How to Avoid Being Scammed by Fake Apps and Messages

Following the incident, Mithun Kale lodged a complaint with the Lonand police. Assistant Police Inspector Sushil Bhosale conducted an investigation at the scene. The accused, Mahesh Kale and Amit Kale, have been taken into custody, and a forensic team from Satara is assisting with the ongoing investigation.