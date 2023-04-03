Savarkar Gaurav Yatra celebrates Swatantryaveer Savarkar's legacy, draws criticism from political opponents
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2023 02:12 PM 2023-04-03T14:12:51+5:30 2023-04-03T14:14:12+5:30
On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde group) criticized Uddhav Thackeray for betraying Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals and joining forces with the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for political gain.
The "Savarkar Gaurav Yatra," which took place in the city and drew hundreds of participants, celebrated the brilliance, sacrifice, and dedication of Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The yatra began at Samarthnagar Veer Savarkar Chowk and concluded at Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati temple.
Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation Minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Koudge, Head of Yatra Sanjay Kenekar and city chief Shirish Boralkar were leading the event.
The yatra started in the presence of MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Anil Makariye, Bhagwan Ghadmode, district chief Rajendra Janjal and others.
Kenekar said that the yatra is just a glimpse of the upcoming events while Nilangekar said that the meeting of Kauravas and Adharma is going on in the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal and here the Pandavas are holding the meeting. There is the assembly of 'Aurangabad' while here is the assembly of 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar."
Highlights of the Gaurav Yatra
- Women activists of the Uddhav Thackeray group interrupted the BJP leaders speech at Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar.
- The yatra saw great enthusiasm from women, who came wearing feta and orange sarees.
- The yatra covered 17 wards, from Samarthnagar to Raja Bazar.
- Hoardings of the Mahavikas Aghadi meeting in Savarkar Chowk lacked a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray, which drew criticism from yatra leaders.
- The yatra featured fireworks, a young man dressed as Savarkar in a chariot, and caps with Savarkar's name written on it.
- The yatra concluded with a Maha Aarti of Lord Ganesh at the Sansthan Ganpati temple and Jain temple, with a prayer for those who have forgotten their religion and culture to be given wisdom.