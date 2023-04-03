Savarkar Gaurav Yatra celebrates Swatantryaveer Savarkar's legacy, draws criticism from political opponents

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde group) criticized Uddhav Thackeray for betraying Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals and joining forces with the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for political gain.

The "Savarkar Gaurav Yatra," which took place in the city and drew hundreds of participants, celebrated the brilliance, sacrifice, and dedication of Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The yatra began at Samarthnagar Veer Savarkar Chowk and concluded at Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati temple.

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation Minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Koudge, Head of Yatra Sanjay Kenekar and city chief Shirish Boralkar were leading the event.

The yatra started in the presence of MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Anil Makariye, Bhagwan Ghadmode, district chief Rajendra Janjal and others.

Kenekar said that the yatra is just a glimpse of the upcoming events while Nilangekar said that the meeting of Kauravas and Adharma is going on in the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal and here the Pandavas are holding the meeting. There is the assembly of 'Aurangabad' while here is the assembly of 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar."

Highlights of the Gaurav Yatra