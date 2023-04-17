SC permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest

Supreme Court permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, says stay on tree felling will lead to project work being halted.

Observing that the Mumbai Metro has made an attempt to overreach the court's jurisdiction, the Supreme Court directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh fine within two weeks for felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it was improper on Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.