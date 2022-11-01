SC to hear on Nov 29 for cases related to Maharashtra politics

The Supreme Court posted for November 29 a batch of petitions filed by the both factions of Shiv Sena, that is led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, in reltion to the Maharashtra politics.

Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognized as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and for allotment of the bow and arrow symbol, ANI reported.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud asked lawyers to complete the compilation of the case and formulate the salient issues for consideration within four weeks.

The top court has received several petitions filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis. Earlier, the Supreme Court three-judge bench had said that some of the issues involved in the Maharashtra political crisis may require a larger Constitutional bench for consideration.