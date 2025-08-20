School Holiday in Maharashtra Today: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Thane, Panvel and Navi Mumbai on August 20 Amid Rain Alert

Amid a Red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to very heavy rainfall, all schools, colleges, training centres, and anganwadis in Thane, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai will remain closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

A circular issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, stated that in view of red alert issued by IMD for Raigad district on 20/08/2025 for heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, it is necessary to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges within the PMC limits.

These applies to all government/private primary and secondary schools, aided and unaided schools, all ashram schools, all colleges and educational institutions established by the Commissionerate Vocational and Training Center.

Similar direction were also issued by the municipal corporations of Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, no holiday declared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Wednesday, August 20, 2025 and debunked the fake circular going viral on social media sites.

हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही.



This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.#MyBMCUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information," said BMC in a post on X termining it as fake.

Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rain in just 11 hours between 4 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, BMC said, as the downpour brought India's financial capital to its knees. The city received 37% of its average August rainfall during the 54-hour period from 8.30 am on August 17 to 2:30 pm on Tuesday, it said in a release.

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 24 hours. On Tuesday, Vikhroli East received 268 mm of rain, Marol 262 mm, Passpoli in Powai 257 mm, Versova 250 mm and Forsbery reservoir in F-South ward 220 mm between 4 am and 3 pm, the BMC said. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, the western suburbs recorded the highest downpour.

ठाणे जिल्ह्यात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील सर्व व्यवस्थापनांच्या आणि सर्व माध्यमांच्या, सर्व प्रकारच्या शाळांना दि. २० ऑगस्ट, २०२५ रोजी सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/5AFX9FX8eP — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), issued notification stating in view of orange alert issued by IMD in Thane district. TMC said due continues heavy rainfall in district, Ulhas (Jambhulpada) river in Ambernath taluka has crossed the danger level, since the Barvi and Tansa dams in the district are 100% full, the gates of the dams are open and water is being released.

Considering possibility of flood situation in many parts of Thane, TMC said to prevent any untoward incident and safety of students, holiday declared for all Anganwadis, government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad schools, municipal schools, aided and unaided schools, all ashram schools, all colleges as well as educational institutions established by the Commissioner, Business and Training Centers on August 20.