Schools in Mumbai to start from January 27

Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Suresh Kakani has informed that schools in Mumbai will start from January 27, while schools in the state will start from January 24. Kakani has also informed that the rules regarding schools will be taken into consideration. "Even though no concrete decision has been made yet, we are ready to start school," he said. The municipality is ready to start the school both online and offline, those who want to come to school can come to school, those who do not want to come, they can register online, he added.

Schools will start on January 24 in the state in areas where corona infection is low. At the local level, there will be District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Tehsildars who will take decisions regarding the commencement of schools by following the rules given by the State Government. Schools will start on Monday, January 24th. Varsha Gaikwad has said that classes I to XII will start and pre-primary classes will also start.

Varsha Gaikwad has said that schools should be started with full care. Students will come to the school after the consent of the parents. We are taking care that no student will be deprived of education.

