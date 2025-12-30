Seat-Sharing Row Splits MahaYuti as Allies Go Solo in Maharashtra Municipal Elections

Ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Maharashtra’s political landscape has witnessed a major upheaval. Deep differences over seat-sharing have led to visible cracks within the ruling MahaYuti alliance in several key cities across the state. From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune, Nashik, Navi Mumbai and beyond, alliance partners have decided to go their separate ways, setting the stage for multi-cornered contests.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a significant development, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has officially snapped ties with the BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Addressing a press conference, state minister Sanjay Shirsat launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of arrogance. “We were forced to break the alliance due to the BJP’s arrogance,” Shirsat said. He added that the Shiv Sena received no positive response on seat-sharing, prompting the party to contest the elections independently.

Nashik:

The MahaYuti alliance suffered a major jolt in Nashik after the BJP signalled its intent to contest the elections on its own with a slogan of “100-plus seats.” In response, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP have come together to counter the BJP. In this new arrangement, the Shiv Sena is expected to contest more seats. With the upcoming Kumbh Mela and major development projects in focus, the Nashik civic battle is expected to be fiercely contested.

Malegaon:

In Malegaon Municipal Corporation, all three MahaYuti constituents—the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—will contest separately. The BJP had demanded 10 seats but was offered only eight, which led to discontent among party workers. The failure to arrive at a “respectable” seat-sharing formula ultimately led to the formal collapse of the alliance here as well.

Pune:

In Pune, the long-standing deadlock over seat-sharing has ended in a complete breakdown of the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced an alliance between the two parties, the Shiv Sena grew increasingly unhappy with the BJP’s offer of 16 seats (15+1). The Sena had been firm on demanding 25 seats. With no satisfactory response forthcoming, the Shiv Sena held a meeting and decided to go solo. The party will now field candidates in as many as 165 wards in Pune.

Navi Mumbai:

The BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have also parted ways in Navi Mumbai. Both parties will contest independently, setting up a direct contest between BJP leader Ganesh Naik and the Shiv Sena. Candidates from both sides have been issued AB forms for all seats, confirming a head-on battle.

Ulhasnagar:

In Ulhasnagar, too, the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance has collapsed. BJP election in-charge Pradeep Ramchandani indicated that there would be no alliance in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. After the Shiv Sena tied up with the Omi Kalani Sai Party, the BJP decided to remain neutral and contest 78 seats on its own.

Amravati:

In Amravati, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance has broken down over seat-sharing disagreements. The Shiv Sena’s demand for 25 seats was rejected by the BJP, leading both parties to prepare for a direct face-off in the municipal elections.