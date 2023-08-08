Second phase of Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya: Nana Patole

The second leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Gujarat and will culminate in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Tuesday that the yatra would be from Gujarat to Meghalaya. He did not give the dates for Gandhi’s next march but said Maharashtra leaders would simultaneously walk the length and breadth of the state during that time. When Rahul Gandhi begins his tour, the Maharashtra Congress will begin a padyatra across the state. In Vidarbha, I shall personally lead the padayatra.

Vijay Wadettiwar will lead the padayatra in West Vidarbha. Balasaheb Thorat will lead the Pad Yatra in North Maharashtra. Ashok Chavan in Marathwada and Prithviraj Chavan in West Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai and all leaders in Konkan will end the padayatra. After the padyatra, we will start the bus journey. In bus journey also, we will roam all over Maharashtra, hold meetings, talk to the people, bring the shortcomings of the central and state government to the people and this will bring a big change in Maharashtra in the coming times, Nana Patole said.