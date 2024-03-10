Second Vande Bharat Express to Connect Ahmedabad-Mumbai Starting March 12

On March 12, a second Vande Bharat Express connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central is set to commence its operations.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate various railway projects and open multiple train services across India on March 12.According to a senior official, the train's inauguration ceremony will take place in Ahmedabad.

This new Vande Bharat train will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays, to cater to the needs of the frequent commuters between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The departure from Ahmedabad is slated for 6:10 am, arriving at Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. The return journey will see the train departing from Mumbai Central at 3:55 pm, reaching Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm. The train will make halts at key stations such as Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara, facilitating convenient travel for passengers in both directions.

The decision to introduce this additional Vande Bharat train comes on the heels of the success of the existing Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train service, which has been running at full capacity. The popularity of the Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Vande Bharat, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022, underscores the demand for more such high-speed and efficient rail connectivity between both city. Railway officials emphasized that the introduction of the new Vande Bharat train is a response to the growing needs of the commuters between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, acknowledging the significance of this rail corridor. Apart from that to enhance the passengers experience a restaurant on wheels service at Borivali will be also started from March 12th.