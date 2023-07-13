Seema Haider must return to Pakistan: Mumbai Police gets 26/11-like terror attack threat

Mumbai police are looking for a person who vowed to carry out another terrorist attack similar to 26/11 if Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who entered India illegally to be with a man she fell in love with, did not return to her own nation.

According to a report of Indian Express, The police suspect it could be a hoax call, but are trying to trace the sender of the threat message. The suspect, who pretended to be a Pakistani, had sent the threat message in Urdu. “If Seema Haider does not return, then India will be destroyed. Prepare yourself for the return of the 26/11 like (terrorist) attack. And the government of Uttar Pradesh will be responsible for this,” said the message.

The traffic police control room on Wednesday received a WhatsApp message on their helpline number from an unknown number that began with the country code +1(929), according to sources in the Mumbai police.

Earlier this month, Haider and her boyfriend Sachin Meena were arrested by the Noida police for illegally entering India. Both of them were later granted bail by the court. In interviews, Haider claimed that she fell in love with Meena while playing PUBG and came to India to meet him.

It has been determined that Seema Haider lives in the village of Rind Hajana in the Sindh region of Pakistan. To meet Meena, whom she met while playing PUBG, she allegedly entered India illegally through Nepal with her four children.