Senior BJP leaders will decide on Maharashtra Cabinet formation: BJP leader Pravin Darekar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar has said that senior leaders of the party will decide on the Cabinet formation in Maharashtra.

Darekar had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, regarding the presidential elections.

"There were discussions regarding the upcoming Presidential elections. We also discussed how they are working for the development of the state and the senior leaders of the party will decide on Cabinet formation," Darekar said.

The voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is also backed by the YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Akali Dal.

( With inputs from ANI )

