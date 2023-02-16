Senior Nepali Congress leader Chandra Bhandari flown to Mumbai for treatment after suffering burn injuries
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 16, 2023 06:36 PM 2023-02-16T18:36:37+5:30 2023-02-16T18:36:54+5:30
Senior Nepali Congress leader Chandra Bhandari, who suffered severe burn injuries following a cylinder gas explosion at his residence, was on airlifted to Mumbai for further medical treatment, party sources said.
According to a report of PTI, Bhandari, 61, and his mother suffered burn injuries in the incident on Wednesday night when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the lawmaker's residence.
While Bhandari's mother Harikala Adhikari died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, Bhandari was flown to Mumbai's National Skin Burn Hospital in an air ambulance for further treatment as he has suffered 25-30 per cent burn injuries, said the party sources.
Doctors attending to the leader recommended taking him to a health institution with better medical facilities abroad as his health condition deteriorated, Bhuwan Bhusal, Bhandari's personal secretary, was quoted as saying in a report by the Kathmandu Post.