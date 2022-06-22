Several Shiv Sena ministers, including Aaditya Thackeray absent from cabinet meeting

The revolt by Eknath Shinde and the support given to him by the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs has come as a big shock to Shiv Sena. Discussions are going on that the Thackeray government is in the minority due to the developments in the last few hours. Against this backdrop, an important cabinet meeting has been going on in the ministry since 1pm in the afternoon. However, many senior Shiv Sena ministers, including Aditya Thackeray, have been absent from the meeting.

After the CM Thackeray tested covid positive, he attended the cabinet meeting online. However, Aditya Thackeray, Dada Bhuse, Subhash Desai and Uday Samant are absent from the cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the important decision to be taken in this cabinet meeting.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".