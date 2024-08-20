Sex Racket Busted in Maharashtra: Two Women Arrested for Running Prostitution Racket in Palghar; Four Rescued

Mumbai, August 20: Police have arrested two women from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for operating a sex racket and rescued four others. The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissioner on Saturday.

"Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Virar and arrested two women. Four others were rescued," inspector Saurabhi Pawar of the AHTC told news agency PTI.

The two accused women, identified as Nirmala Rajput (55) and Usha Kalambe (42), were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Arnala police station.