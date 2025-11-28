Sex Racket Busted in Shirdi: Two Arrested, Three Women Rescued From Hotel

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 28, 2025 13:39 IST

ir="ltr">Local authorities busted a sex racket in Shirdi. They were successful in saving the lives of three women. The officers arrested the hotel manager and owner. The raid was conducted at the Sai Sahara Hotel in Shirdi, Maharashtra. The authorities have also raided other premises in the region in past. They conducted raids at Hotel Savta and Hotel Barkabai Guest House. They also obtained a court order to seal four hotels for the duration of one year.

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐱 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝𝐢, 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐫𝐚 | 3 women rescued from Sai Sahara hotel, Manager & Owner were arrested. Previously such raids were conducted on Hotel Savta and Hotel Barkabai Guest House. Local authorities obtained a court… pic.twitter.com/zIJ5UO8rq5— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) November 28, 2025

Also Read: Kap's Cafe Shooting: Key Accused With Ties to Goldy Dhillon Gang Arrested in Delhi

In May 2025, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mitke led a team to bust a high-profile sex racket. The sex racket was operating in six major hotels in Shirdi. Police planned an undercover operation. The cops posed as fake customers to catch the people running the sex racket. The undercover operation was successful as they arrested 11 individuals and rescued 15 individuals from the hotels.

Acting on a confidential tip shared with Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mitke, a police team carried out coordinated raids across six hotels located in and around Shirdi town. The operation was launched after officers suspected that these establishments were being used for prostitution-related activities. During the search, officials successfully rescued 15 victims who were believed to be trapped in the illegal trade. Additionally, 11 individuals were detained for their alleged involvement in the crime. Following the crackdown, a formal case was registered at the Shirdi police station, and further investigation is underway to identify other persons linked to the network.Open in app