Shambhuraj Desai attacks MVA government

Targeting the MVA government rebel MLA Shambhuraj Desai said "For the last two and a half years, we have been ministers of state only in name; we have no power. In two and a half years, cabinet ministers and ministers of state have not been allotted. Despite being ministers of state, we were not getting funds in our constituency. Despite repeated complaints to Thackeray, no action has been taken against him."

"The announcement to develop Narveer Tanaji Malusare's Samadhi site at Umard was made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a function there. As the Minister of State for Finance and Finance, I had announced this decision in the Legislative Council. As the Minister of State for Finance Deputy Chief Minister to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. But despite repeated follow-ups, not even Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Narveer Tanaji Malusare's Samadhi site, "said Shambhuraj Desai.

"If we are the Minister of State, then think about the situation of MLAs. That is why we decided to come with Eknath Shinde. Our role is in the interest of Shiv Sena and I request the general Shiv Sainiks to understand it as well," he said.