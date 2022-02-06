Shankar Mahadevan, Urmila Matondkar mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar

The demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left everyone in a state of grief.

Paying tribute to India's nightingale, music composer Shankar Mahadevan took to Twitter and wrote, "@mangeshkarlata will remain forever ! Bless us didi."

Actor Urmila Matondkar reacted to the news by posting a broken heart emoji on her Twitter timeline.

Actor Nimrat Kaur, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

"India lost her voice today. There will never be another," she tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia.

( With inputs from ANI )

