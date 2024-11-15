Sharad Pawar Addresses Kolhapur Election Rally in Rain, Says 'Rainfall Bring Good Result' (Watch Video)

A rally reminder of the historic rain-soaked meeting in Maharashtra's Satara during the 2019 Assembly election was once again held by NC-SP President Sharad Pawar at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district. Pawar visited Ichalkaranji to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Madan Karande. Following a meeting in Sangli for another MVA candidate, Rohit Patil, Pawar addressed Karande's campaign rally, which witnessed rain showers. This further reinforced the recurring association of rain with Pawar’s public meetings for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 22 and results set to be announced on November 23.

Speaking amidst the rain, Sharad Pawar said, "Many times in Maharashtra, whenever I have stood to speak during rain, the election results have been favourable." His comment approached with loud cheers, whistles and applause from the public at the rally, an unseasonal downpour. The rain-soaked public meeting turned into a lively and memorable event, underscoring the strong support for Pawar and the MVA.

Sharad Pawar Speech in Rain Again

During his speech, Pawar said the importance of the upcoming assembly elections following the Lok Sabha elections. He urged voters to carefully consider who should be entrusted with the responsibility of Maharashtra’s governance. "There is no alternative but to change the current power structure. Electing the MVA candidate is essential for bringing this change," he said.

Criticising the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Pawar said that those in power have not delivered a satisfactory experience. He expressed confidence in the MVA’s ability to bring about meaningful change and urged voters to ensure the alliance’s success in the assembly elections.