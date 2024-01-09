Sharad Pawar announces he won't contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Mumbai: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has announced that he will not contest the polls. The 82-year-old leader announced during a press conference on Tuesday, addressing various issues including the ongoing political scenario in Maharashtra and the India Alliance's strategy for the upcoming elections.

Key points:

Sharad Pawar has decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His current term as a Member of Parliament ends in two and a half years.

Pawar has been involved in politics since 1967.

He clarified that his decision not to contest the polls is not due to his age or health concerns.

Pawar also commented on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony and the recent statement made by Jitendra Awhad. He stated that Ram is a matter of faith and the NCP has not made any official statement on the issue.

Pawar criticized Awhad's statement, saying it does not represent the party's views.

He also expressed his disapproval of Mumbai's guardian minister forcing schools to organize competitions on Rama.

Pawar said that he will visit the Ram Mandir after his term in the Rajya Sabha ends, not as part of a crowd.

Pawar's remarks on age and political future:

"I have decided not to contest the elections after my current term as an MP ends. I have been in politics since 1967 and my opponents have never criticized me for my age." "I will continue to work as the lifelong president of various organizations. My decision not to contest the polls is not due to my age or health concerns."

Pawar is a veteran politician and one of the most influential leaders in Maharashtra. His decision not to contest the polls is a significant development for the NCP and the India Alliance. It remains to be seen who will replace Pawar as the NCP's face in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.