Sharad Pawar counters Chhagan Bhujbal, says "Resignation saved him from jail"

During a rally in Beed, Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister and NCP leader aligned with the Ajit Pawar faction, openly criticized Sharad Pawar, referring to certain past events. Today marks the first instance of Sharad Pawar addressing Bhujbal's remarks.

The meeting of NCP district presidents was held in Mumbai today. On this occasion, the party president Sharad Pawar along with executive president Supriya Sule, state president Jayant Patil, and all district presidents were present. During this meeting, Sharad Pawar responded to Bhujbal. Pawar said, "If he hadn't resigned, Bhujbal would have gone to jail."

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar also emphasized that all workers should avoid creating confusion for district presidents about the party's role and should instead focus on unity and action. Regarding the criticism from the Ajit Pawar group, Sharad Pawar asked, "Who will explain it to them?" He also advised not paying attention to their criticisms.