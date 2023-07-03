Sharad Pawar is reaping what he has sown: Girish Mahajan

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, was reaping what he had sown, according to Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Girish Mahajan.

As a result of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde administration, the Pawar-founded party experienced a vertical split on Sunday. While the other eight were sworn in as ministers, Ajit Pawar was appointed deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters here, Mahajan said, I heard Sharad Pawar describing it (Sunday’s developments) as something that demeaned democratic procedures. He called it anti-democratic. He cannot have double standards. He is reaping what he has sown. When he does such things then it is democratic. His MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, have left him. We wish him luck for his statewide tour, Mahajan added.

Queried on portfolio distribution after the joining of the NCP faction, Mahajan said it was the prerogative of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, (Chhagan) Bhujbal and other leaders met Fadnavis. They will discuss it and take a decision, he added.

Asked about the Congress taunting the BJP for levelling allegations of corruption against NCP leaders and then joining hands with them, Mahajan said levelling charges against each other is part of politics, adding that there is uncertainty in politics as well.

He denied allegations that the BJP was busy breaking the NCP while victims of Saturday’s horrific bus accident on Samruddhi Expressway were being cremated.