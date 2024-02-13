Sharad Pawar Moves Supreme Court Challenging EC Order Over Recognition of Ajit Pawar-Led Faction As Real NCP

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, contesting an Election Commission directive that acknowledges the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the genuine Nationalist Congress Party.

The plea was filed by Pawar senior in his personal capacity through lawyer Abhishek Jebaraj on Monday evening. Prior to him, the Ajit Pawar faction had filed a caveat through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed in favour of the Sharad Pawar group if the latter moves the top court.

On February 6, the Election Commission declared the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP, dealing a significant blow to party founder Sharad Pawar. Additionally, the poll panel assigned the NCP symbol 'clock' to Ajit Pawar's group.

The EC clarified that its decision was based on thorough assessments, including scrutiny of the party's constitution, its objectives, and assessments of both organizational and legislative majority.